KP Speaker Files Review Petition Against PHC Verdict Directing Oath For Reserved Seats MPAs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati filed a review petition against the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order directing him to administer oaths to opposition MPAs elected to reserved seats on Monday.
The petition, filed through Ali Azeem advocate, asserts that the speaker can only convene a session of the assembly upon requisition from the government or opposition.
Speaker Babar Salerm Swati, speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, stated that the speaker does not have the authority to call a session.
He emphasized that the Speaker summons a session either upon the government's or the opposition's request.
"I come to inform the court of the facts. We respect the rule of law," he remarked.
He mentioned that the next course of action will be decided according to the court's instructions.
He clarified that since no session request was made , the court's decision cannot be implemented.
He further commented that whether the Senate election will be held tomorrow or not is the decision of the Election Commission.
The provincial government, Election Commission, Law Secretary, and others have been named as parties in the petition.
