Open Menu

KP Speaker Files Review Petition Against PHC Verdict Directing Oath For Reserved Seats MPAs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KP Speaker files review petition against PHC verdict directing oath for reserved seats MPAs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati filed a review petition against the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order directing him to administer oaths to opposition MPAs elected to reserved seats on Monday.

The petition, filed through Ali Azeem advocate, asserts that the speaker can only convene a session of the assembly upon requisition from the government or opposition.

Speaker Babar Salerm Swati, speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, stated that the speaker does not have the authority to call a session.

He emphasized that the Speaker summons a session either upon the government's or the opposition's request.

"I come to inform the court of the facts. We respect the rule of law," he remarked.

He mentioned that the next course of action will be decided according to the court's instructions.

He clarified that since no session request was made , the court's decision cannot be implemented.

He further commented that whether the Senate election will be held tomorrow or not is the decision of the Election Commission.

The provincial government, Election Commission, Law Secretary, and others have been named as parties in the petition.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Senate Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Media From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now ..

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!

10 minutes ago
 IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

1 hour ago
 Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

2 hours ago
 Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chine ..

Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

4 hours ago
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan