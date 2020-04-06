KP Task Force on COVID-19 reviews latest situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Corona was held here on Monday to review the latest Corona situation with Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed in detail the prevailing situation with regard to corona pandemic, implementation status of government's instructions taken for social distancing, progress on the provision of relief to the vulnerable population of the province through Ehsas Program and many other allied matters.

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Adviser to CM on Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP Sanaullah Abassi, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir and Administrative Secretaries of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was updated that the total number of suspected corona cases across the province was 1211, confirmed cases was 340 and total death toll was 15. It was further informed that overall 215 quarantine centers, 554 High Dependency Units and isolation units with a capacity of 2400 beds had been established across the province.

The high ups of Health department briefed the meeting that there was a substantial improvement in the provision of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the health workers fighting the corona pandemic on frontlines, and so far 25 thousands N-95 masks have been provided to various districts, and added that an amount of Rs 175 millions have already been released to all District Health Officers to purchase the PPEs.

Regarding the distribution of relief package announced by the provincial government to be disbursed through Ehsaas Programme, the meeting was informed that as per the updated figures 2.2 million deserving families of the province will be given Rs 6000 each, and process of identification of deserving families has been completed whereas the distribution mechanism is being given final touches.

The forum expressed its satisfaction on the entire process of identification of deserving families for the package and directed the concerned quarters to make an effective strategy for crowd management on the distribution points.

The meeting discussed various options to allow the construction industry to operate subject to the observance of specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The meeting stressed the need to implement the government's instructions for social distancing more effectively.

While addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister lauded the role of both the civil administration and the security agencies in fighting the corona pandemic effectively and hoped that with the cooperation of the public and well coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders, the government would soon be able to overcome the crises.

He directed the high ups of health department to improve the provision of PPEs to the frontline health workers and enhance the testing capacity for corona patients without compromising the testing quality.