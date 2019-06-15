UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Extend Rescue 1122 Services Up To Tribal Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 06:40 PM

KP to extend Rescue 1122 services up to Tribal areas

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has approved more than Rs4 billion to introduce Rescue 1122 service in seven Tribal districts, sources said on Saturday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has approved more than Rs4 billion to introduce Rescue 1122 service in seven Tribal districts, sources said on Saturday.Four rescue centres will be set up in all seven tribal districts during the coming four years.

The sources said the KP government is expected to allocate funds for the public service project in the fiscal year 2019-20.

The rescue offices will not only be set up in Khyber Agency, Mohmand Agency, Bajaur Agency Orakzai Agency, Kurram Agency, North Waziristan and South Waziristan but in the former FR areas as well.It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has already given approval of the extension of Rescue 1122 to tribal areas.

In this regard, the government has verified degrees of the Rescue 1122 officials in KP. The government has also recommended removal of those rescue officials from their job whose degrees were fund fake.

Related Topics

North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber Agency Job Kurram Agency Bajaur Agency Mohmand Agency Orakzai Agency Rescue 1122 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

JF-17 Thunder Warms Up for Paris Air Show

3 minutes ago

Chinese President Calls on Turkey's Erdogan to Str ..

28 minutes ago

Moldovan President Lauds Top Court for Reversing S ..

52 minutes ago

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

1 hour ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

1 hour ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.