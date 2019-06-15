KP to extend Rescue 1122 services up to Tribal areas

(@imziishan)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has approved more than Rs4 billion to introduce Rescue 1122 service in seven Tribal districts, sources said on Saturday.Four rescue centres will be set up in all seven tribal districts during the coming four years.

The sources said the KP government is expected to allocate funds for the public service project in the fiscal year 2019-20.

The rescue offices will not only be set up in Khyber Agency, Mohmand Agency, Bajaur Agency Orakzai Agency, Kurram Agency, North Waziristan and South Waziristan but in the former FR areas as well.It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has already given approval of the extension of Rescue 1122 to tribal areas.

In this regard, the government has verified degrees of the Rescue 1122 officials in KP. The government has also recommended removal of those rescue officials from their job whose degrees were fund fake.