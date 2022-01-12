UrduPoint.com

KP Tourism Week In Full Swing At Pakistan Pavilion In Dubai Expo

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 02:31 PM

KP Tourism Week in full swing at Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Week titled 'Investment Opportunities in Tourism Sector' is in full swing at Pakistan Pavilion, Dubai Expo featuring musical performances, traditional dances, truck art, wood carving, gem stones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Week titled 'Investment Opportunities in Tourism Sector' is in full swing at Pakistan Pavilion, Dubai Expo featuring musical performances, traditional dances, truck art, wood carving, gem stones.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of KP Tourism Week at Dubai Expo, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministry of Tourism Secretary Amir Sultan Tareen said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a land of opportunities for the investors in tourism sector, adding that government is providing peaceful environment for the investment opportunities through public-private partnership under one window vision, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

"KP government has incentivized tax regime and created investment friendly environment for the international investors in the tourism potential projects of KP", said Amir Sultan Tareen.

He said that there are three prominent valleys in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Hazara valley, Swat Valley and Chitral valley. He said that God has gifted all the beautiful areas including lakes, rivers and mountains in the province.

Tareen said that the most important thing for the government was to develop tourism infrastructure in the province.

He said that the government has taken short and long term steps for the promotion of sustainable infrastructure development.

Secretary Tourism said that under long term initiative, steps were taken by initiating public-private partnership projects. He said that KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) will improve tourism enabling infrastructure, enhance tourism assets and strengthen destination management for sustainable tourism development in the province.

Speaking on Heritage Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director Directorate of Archeology and Museum KP Dr. Abdul Samad appreciated the fantastic opportunity to speak about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rich cultural heritage at the Expo referring to it as the "cradle of civilizations". "Gandhara was presented as a hub of religious tourism at the Expo", he added.

He said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only place in the world where we have complete cultural profile from caves era to modern times which was started from stone-age. He said that for the first time, we have selected archeological sites in the province for conservation and development to promote multi culturalism of KP. He said that KP is not just sacred place for Muslim but also sacred place for people of different religions.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Dubai Chitral Hub God Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram vows to keep continue campaign for cle ..

Wasim Akram vows to keep continue campaign for cleanliness at Karachi beach

8 minutes ago
 Air Chief calls on PM

Air Chief calls on PM

5 minutes ago
 Turkish driver Cem Bolukbasi to compete in Formula ..

Turkish driver Cem Bolukbasi to compete in Formula 2 with Charouz

5 minutes ago
 Putin, Pashinyan Note Effectiveness of CSTO Missio ..

Putin, Pashinyan Note Effectiveness of CSTO Mission in Kazakhstan

5 minutes ago
 Expats' expertise to be utilized for nation-buildi ..

Expats' expertise to be utilized for nation-building: PM's Advisor Muhammad Ayub ..

5 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi’s visit to NCA makes him feel nost ..

Shahid Afridi’s visit to NCA makes him feel nostalgic

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.