KP Tourism Week in full swing at Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Week titled 'Investment Opportunities in Tourism Sector' is in full swing at Pakistan Pavilion, Dubai Expo featuring musical performances, traditional dances, truck art, wood carving, gem stones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Week titled 'Investment Opportunities in Tourism Sector' is in full swing at Pakistan Pavilion, Dubai Expo featuring musical performances, traditional dances, truck art, wood carving, gem stones.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of KP Tourism Week at Dubai Expo, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministry of Tourism Secretary Amir Sultan Tareen said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a land of opportunities for the investors in tourism sector, adding that government is providing peaceful environment for the investment opportunities through public-private partnership under one window vision, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

"KP government has incentivized tax regime and created investment friendly environment for the international investors in the tourism potential projects of KP", said Amir Sultan Tareen.

He said that there are three prominent valleys in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Hazara valley, Swat Valley and Chitral valley. He said that God has gifted all the beautiful areas including lakes, rivers and mountains in the province.

Tareen said that the most important thing for the government was to develop tourism infrastructure in the province.

He said that the government has taken short and long term steps for the promotion of sustainable infrastructure development.

Secretary Tourism said that under long term initiative, steps were taken by initiating public-private partnership projects. He said that KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) will improve tourism enabling infrastructure, enhance tourism assets and strengthen destination management for sustainable tourism development in the province.

Speaking on Heritage Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director Directorate of Archeology and Museum KP Dr. Abdul Samad appreciated the fantastic opportunity to speak about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rich cultural heritage at the Expo referring to it as the "cradle of civilizations". "Gandhara was presented as a hub of religious tourism at the Expo", he added.

He said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only place in the world where we have complete cultural profile from caves era to modern times which was started from stone-age. He said that for the first time, we have selected archeological sites in the province for conservation and development to promote multi culturalism of KP. He said that KP is not just sacred place for Muslim but also sacred place for people of different religions.