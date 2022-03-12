KP Wildlife Department achieves target of increase in protected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved its target of increase the protected areas of the province from 10 percent to 15 percent of the total area of the province with the aim to conserve, protect and increase wildlife and other biodiversity.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has now nine National Parks, 87 Community Game Reserves, 38 Public Game Reserves, five Conservancies, three Wildlife Sanctuaries, two Wildlife Refuges, four Sites of Special Scientific Interest with an accumulative area of more than 1,564,000 hectares which make 15.38 percent of the total area of the province.

This was told in the 2nd meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Board held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the Chai, said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

The meeting was further told that progress was being made to declare some other suitable places of the province as protected areas which include Rakh Topi National Park, Gusarrh National Park, Bashqar Gol Biosphere Reserve and Koh-e-Suleman Conservancy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that enhancement of the protected areas upto the set target was a great achievement of the provincial government to ensure protected and conservation of the wildlife and Biodiversity of the province, and directed the concerned quarters for necessary measures to further increase the protected areas so that conservation of wildlife and Biodiversity specially the endangered species could be ensured.

Provincial Minister for Forest and Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar, Special Assistant to CM on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM, Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Forest and Environment Muhammad Abid Majeed, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and high ups of Wildlife Department attended the meeting.

The board approved financial assistance to the employees of Wildlife Department in case of injury and death during official duty on the analogy of the financial assistance admissible to other civil servants. The board also approved to set up Biodiversity Fund as provided in the relevant Act for sustainable interventions for the protection and conservation of Biodiversity.

Moreover, the board conditionally approved honorarium on annual basis for zoo staff keeping in view the fact that zoo staff perform duties round the clock. On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to open zoo only for families on weekends and to take necessary measures to protect animals in zoo from harsh weather conditions and diseases.