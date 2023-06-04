KPCTA establishes helpline 1422 to facilitate tourists

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has established helpline-1422 to facilitate tourists refrain from inconveniences and miseries to make their day full of joy and entertainment.

"A larger number of tourists are thronging from different parts of the country to enjoy recreational and scenic spots with peaceful, lovely, and pleasant weather in KP," said a news release issued here on Sunday.

"KP is a world's renowned paradise for tourists and the brilliant green valley is a major source of attraction and inspiration for them." "The KPCTA has already constituted helplines, and information centers at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic visitors and foreign dignitaries to reach their destination with comfort.

People should call on helpline-1422 to get any information regarding their destinations and places," it added.

"The incumbent government is taking tremendous measures to booms the tourism industry in the country." "Meanwhile, an immense number of tourists thronged to Malam Jabba to enjoy the pleasant rainy weather. Malam Jabba, a famous hill station and ski resort in Swat Valley offers a variety of opportunities to tourists seeking adventure during the summer season.""The people are coming to Malam Jabba along with family to relish their day by riding on chair lifting, zip-lining. hiking, trekking, skiing, ice skating, and human slingshot. Besides Malam Jabba is offering affordable accommodation for tourists as well," said the press release.