UrduPoint.com

KPCTA Establishes Helpline 1422 To Facilitate Tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 01:40 PM

KPCTA establishes helpline 1422 to facilitate tourists

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has established helpline-1422 to facilitate tourists refrain from inconveniences and miseries to make their day full of joy and entertainment.

"A larger number of tourists are thronging from different parts of the country to enjoy recreational and scenic spots with peaceful, lovely, and pleasant weather in KP," said a news release issued here on Sunday.

"KP is a world's renowned paradise for tourists and the brilliant green valley is a major source of attraction and inspiration for them." "The KPCTA has already constituted helplines, and information centers at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic visitors and foreign dignitaries to reach their destination with comfort.

People should call on helpline-1422 to get any information regarding their destinations and places," it added.

"The incumbent government is taking tremendous measures to booms the tourism industry in the country." "Meanwhile, an immense number of tourists thronged to Malam Jabba to enjoy the pleasant rainy weather. Malam Jabba, a famous hill station and ski resort in Swat Valley offers a variety of opportunities to tourists seeking adventure during the summer season.""The people are coming to Malam Jabba along with family to relish their day by riding on chair lifting, zip-lining. hiking, trekking, skiing, ice skating, and human slingshot. Besides Malam Jabba is offering affordable accommodation for tourists as well," said the press release.

Related Topics

Weather World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Sunday Family All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

12 hours ago
 Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

14 hours ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.