KPDWP approves Rs 25.7 bln projects for up-gradation, construction of school

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Development Working Party (KPDWP) Thursday approved Rs 25.7 billion for construction and up-gradation of primary, middle and high secondary schools across the province.

The KPDWP meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary approved Rs 6 billion for up-gradation of 150 Primary to middle and 100 middle to high schools. Rs 6.8 million for 70 primary to middle 70 middle to high and 70 high to higher secondary schools in merged districts.

Similarly Rs 2 billion were approved construction of 50 schools for male, 25 for females in merged districts, while Rs 2.2 billion has been approved for reconstruction of 325 partially damaged schools in the merged district.

Rs 7.7 billion were approved for rehabilitation of 300 dilapidated buildings of primary, middle and high schools and Rs 1 billion was approved under Peshawar school Development Plan for construction and renovation of 277 schools' buildings.