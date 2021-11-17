UrduPoint.com

KPFSA Discards 5000 Litres Of Adulterated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:18 PM

KPFSA discards 5000 litres of adulterated milk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday confiscated over 5000 litres of adulterated milk, recovered from various milk supplying vehicles near Motorway Toll Plaza and later discarded it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday confiscated over 5000 litres of adulterated milk, recovered from various milk supplying vehicles near Motorway Toll Plaza and later discarded it.

Director General KP Food Safety Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan said actions against the adulteration mafia have been geared up on the instructions of KP Food Minister, Atif Khan across the province.

He said milk confiscated in Peshawar was tested on the spot through a mobile laboratory and after confirming contamination and adulteration, the milk was discarded to avert its supply to the market.

He said in an action at Phandu Road the authority recovered over 1000 litres of substandard edible oil and sealed the distribution center. Heavy fines were also imposed on dealers involved.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Mobile Oil Vehicles Road Market From

Recent Stories

Former executive director of Arts Council of Pakis ..

Former executive director of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and senior journal ..

4 minutes ago
 EDGE enters aviation maintenance collaboration wit ..

EDGE enters aviation maintenance collaboration with Leidos

5 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Suic ..

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns the Suicide Attacks in Uganda

22 minutes ago
 H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha Assumes Office as O ..

H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha Assumes Office as OIC Secretary-General

24 minutes ago
 Asian Archery Championship: Pakistan team reaches ..

Asian Archery Championship: Pakistan team reaches quarter finals

1 minute ago
 Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club Lahore recor ..

Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club Lahore records longest drive

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.