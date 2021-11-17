KPFSA discards 5000 litres of adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday confiscated over 5000 litres of adulterated milk, recovered from various milk supplying vehicles near Motorway Toll Plaza and later discarded it

Director General KP Food Safety Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan said actions against the adulteration mafia have been geared up on the instructions of KP Food Minister, Atif Khan across the province.

He said milk confiscated in Peshawar was tested on the spot through a mobile laboratory and after confirming contamination and adulteration, the milk was discarded to avert its supply to the market.

He said in an action at Phandu Road the authority recovered over 1000 litres of substandard edible oil and sealed the distribution center. Heavy fines were also imposed on dealers involved.