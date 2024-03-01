Open Menu

KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) and Transparency International-Pakistan (TIP) on Friday joined hands to promote good governance

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transparency International- Pakistan to extend collaborative efforts in ensuring merit and openness in public affairs perform by public entities.

The MoU was signed by Farah Hamid Khan, Chief Information Commissioner KPIC and Kashif Ali Sheikh, Executive Director, TI-Pakistan in presence of other senior officers of the organizations.

Under the MoU, both the organizations will collaboratively work in mass awareness regarding Right to Information Act (RTI) and training of Public Information Officers (PIOs) for the smooth flow of public information.

Both the institutions look forward to a fruitful partnership that will promote citizen integration into public affairs.

The collaboration is anticipated to contribute significantly to the RTI growth in the educational institutions.

