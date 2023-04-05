KPRA briefs CM Advisor, Chief Secretary on service tax collection processes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Energy & Power and Finance, Himayat Ullah Khan, and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, were given a detailed briefing on the roles and functions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Tuesday.

The meeting, which took place in the provincial capital Peshawar, included discussions on improving service tax collection processes, with all relevant officials in attendance.

During the briefing, the KPRA officials highlighted the challenges they face in collecting service tax and presented proposals for streamlining the collection process.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Himayat Ullah Khan emphasized the importance of effective tax collection for the development of the province and stressed the need for collaboration between different departments to achieve this goal.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary praised the efforts of the KPRA and assured them of the government's full support in their endeavors.