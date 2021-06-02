UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Starts Conservation Of Precious Marine Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

KPT starts conservation of precious marine life

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has initiated conservation of precious marine life facing serious risk of depletion due to increased pollution in the Arabian Ocean on war footings.

In a statement, the KPT senior management held a high level meeting in regards to serious environmental hazards faced by precious aquatic life in the ocean particularly Coral bleaching being reported recently and directed the quarters concerned to take experts on board for a swift and effective response to address the matter.

The KPT management has called the officials to ensure all out measures to mitigate environmental degradation leading to ecosystem destruction causing marine life loss.

The management underscored that there was one of the exotic species of marine life that as per humanitarian responsibility demand efficient strategies to preserve them.

Related Topics

All Karachi Port

Recent Stories

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

2 minutes ago

Govt withdraws appeal against LHC’s decision to ..

12 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s UK port and logistics hub customer ..

17 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an event t ..

32 minutes ago

98,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

32 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.