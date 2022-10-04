KSrelief continues flood relief activities in Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its relief activities in Pakistan and distributed relief goods in the flood-hit areas across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its relief activities in Pakistan and distributed relief goods in the flood-hit areas across the country.

Deadly floods, triggered by unusually high monsoon rains, have killed many people and affected 33 million in the country since mid-June, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

To help the affected people cope with the devastation, Saudi Arabia's KSrelief has been busy in providing emergency relief assistance in the flood-hit areas.

In implementation of directives by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, KSrelief launched a popular fund-raising campaign in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through "Sahem Platform" to help flood-affectees.

Adviser at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, added that based on the generous directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and a close follow-up from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, KSrelief launched the Saudi popular fund-raising to collect donations through the center's platform "Sahem" to help affected brothers in Pakistan, stressing that these generous directives reflect the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in helping the needy and affected people across the world and are part of the brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the two peoples.

Earlier during the months of July and August, KSrelief had managed to distribute 15000 food Packages containing more than (1425) tons of essential food items of daily use to flood affected people in Baluchistan and other regions of the country.

Later, in September, Saudi Arabia established an air-bridge to deliver relief goods to Pakistan. At least (10) ten planes carrying Saudi humanitarian aid (2952 Food Boxes, 972 NFI kits, 660 Tents, 1682 boxes of date, 3192 small blankets, 5040 large blankets) weighted 420 tons have arrived in Pakistan and handed over to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Karachi for onward distribution among the need people living in different affected regions across Pakistan.

53,136 Individuals will benefit from this emergency relief assistance.

KSrelief has also started different land operations including provision and distribution of (50,000 Food Packages), (50,000 Mosquito Nets) and (5,000 Tents). These items were procured from Pakistan for humanitarian distribution in the flood affected areas across Pakistan to meet the basic needs of the affected people in those areas.

These 50,000-food packages comprise of all necessary essential food items, each package weighing 62 kg (40 kg of flour, 5 Liters of cooking oil, 5 kg of Sugar, 5 kg of Rice, 5 kg of yellow split pea (Daal Chana), 2 kg of dates and a packet of energy biscuits for children). These food packages are sufficient for the family for a whole month.

Due to critical situation and dire need of tents, KSrelief also provides 5000 tents for temporary accommodation and the 50,000 Mosquito Nets will help to protect them from the mosquitos in the flooding areas.

Apart from this, 25,000 more NFI kits and 25,000 winter relief kits weighing approximately 3965 tons; 610 trucks will be distributed in all the affected areas across Pakistan. 732,500 Individuals will benefit from this emergency ground relief assistance.

These efforts come within the work of the Saudi relief land bridge, which was directed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to support the brotherly Pakistani people after the wave of torrential rains that swept a number of cities and the areas there." All these relief packages will be distributed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the help of registered NGOs and Relief Government Organizations in Pakistan.

A total of (4385) Tons of different kinds of relief goods have been distributed so far by KSrelief and more than 785,636 people will benefit from this emergency relief assistance.