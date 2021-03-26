KU arranges research seminar to improve thesis writing skills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Department of Criminology University of Karachi (KU) on Friday arranged a two-day research seminar to improve basic techniques of thesis writing here at the Arts Auditorium.

Professor Dr Nabeel Ahmed Zuberi from the Department of Sociology shared important knowledge with the students on the first day of the seminar. He emphasized that students should note every piece of information related to their research topic and maintain a proper record so that they could use it when required.

Meanwhile, on the second day, Professor Dr Syed Muhammad Taha of the Department of History provided the students' knowledge on critical research, research methodology, and construction of the questionnaire.

The last day of the seminar was comprised of two sessions. During the first session conducted by Professor Dr SM Taha, students were given more comprehensive knowledge on the research process and thesis writing.

Later, the KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, who is also a faculty member of the Department of Economics, conducted the second and last session on the second day of the two-day research seminar.

He shared the basics of research design, sampling, and ethics of research. The seminar was attended by the final year students and was supervised by the department's chairperson Professor Dr Farah Iqbal.

She mentioned that a research seminar was organized to help the students with their master's level thesis by providing important and useful knowledge. She said that speakers shared their experiences with the students and they had availed the opportunity to listen, learn and question the experts.

According to her, the students were provided a platform that she believes would surely help them in writing a strong and presentable thesis.