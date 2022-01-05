KU celebrates Golden Jubilee of Sindhi Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :To strengthen Pakistan, it is necessary to make Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more independent according to the Constitution of Pakistan and give rights to all the provinces.

These views were expressed by the provincial minister for universities and boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day golden jubilee celebration of the Department of Sindhi of the University of Karachi here on Wednesday.

The Department of Sindhi has organized the two-day literacy conference event at Arts Auditorium to mark the 50th year of the establishment of the Sindhi department.

The chief guest Ismail Rahoo observed that if the clauses of the 18th Amendment were part of the Constitution of Pakistan back in the '70s the then East Pakistan would never have become Bangladesh.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that without support and investment from the governments in teaching and research activities we should not expect that scholars would be able to do good work as it is not possible without investment and time frame.

He observed that investment in education has a positive and far-reaching impact on societies and changes the destiny of nations.

The land of Sindh is the land of great mystics who have always taught peace and love.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that language has been made a compulsory subject but it has not created such a culture that would enable them to learn the Sindhi language.

Meanwhile, the Dean Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Nusrat Idress said that nations have always sought solutions to their problems through education. Pakistan needs to work in the fields of education, business, tourism, and sports.

Secretary Culture and Antiquities Rahim A. Soomro said that Sindhi literature is very important and there is a need to spread awareness in this regard. The words of teachers are useful at every stage of life.

Director Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai Chair, University of Karachi, Professor Saleem Memon gave a detailed overview of the Department of Sindhi since its inception. The Chairman Department of Sindhi Professor Dr Naheed Parveen gave a detailed account of the teaching and research activities taking place in the Department of Sindhi and spoke about the number of M.Phil and Ph.D. produced by the department.