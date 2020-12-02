UrduPoint.com
KU Declares Result Of DTCD Annual Exam 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Wednesday announced the result of the postgraduate diploma in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Annual Examination 2019.

According to the gazette issued, seven candidates were registered and appeared in the papers of which three students were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 42.86 percent.

More Stories From Pakistan

