KU, IPS signs MoU to promote policy oriented research

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ):The University of Karachi and the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, signed the memorandum of understanding to promote policy-oriented research, dialogue, and human development.

The online MoU signing ceremony was held here at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Wednesday. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chairman IPS Khalid Rahman inked the MoU documents.

As per the MoU, the KU and the IPS would cooperate in research projects and capacity-building activities in various academic areas across disciplines.

The KU and the IPS would facilitate each other during research and publishing projects, foster research and dialogue among scholars, experts, stakeholders, and policymakers as well as share intellectual resources, and would organize training, workshops and seminars.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said"We do not need imported policies as they could not bring any change in our socio-economic setups and society." He mentioned that usually policies in the country were not based on research and facts and that was why they failed to put any impact.

He stressed that think tanks should realize that we need research that was based on facts and must have the ability to produce fruitful results.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that public policies were directly linked with the development and hoped that the cooperation and coordination between the KU and the IPS would help in improving the social and economical conditions in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Chairman IPS Khalid Rahman mentioned that the IPS provided a forum for discussion and dialogue on national and international issues. For over 40 years, the IPS was working on the importance of pragmatic research on policy issues and highlighted the role of think tanks in modern society.

He informed the participants that the IPS has defined Pakistan Affairs, International Relations, and Faith and Society as its major areas of research and has developed an effective system of coordination of research activities by local and foreign scholars through a dedicated team of research coordinators.