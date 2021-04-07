UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KU, IPS Signs MoU To Promote Policy Oriented Research

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:16 PM

KU, IPS signs MoU to promote policy oriented research

The University of Karachi and the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, signed the memorandum of understanding to promote policy-oriented research, dialogue, and human development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ):The University of Karachi and the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, signed the memorandum of understanding to promote policy-oriented research, dialogue, and human development.

The online MoU signing ceremony was held here at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Wednesday. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chairman IPS Khalid Rahman inked the MoU documents.

As per the MoU, the KU and the IPS would cooperate in research projects and capacity-building activities in various academic areas across disciplines.

The KU and the IPS would facilitate each other during research and publishing projects, foster research and dialogue among scholars, experts, stakeholders, and policymakers as well as share intellectual resources, and would organize training, workshops and seminars.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said"We do not need imported policies as they could not bring any change in our socio-economic setups and society." He mentioned that usually policies in the country were not based on research and facts and that was why they failed to put any impact.

He stressed that think tanks should realize that we need research that was based on facts and must have the ability to produce fruitful results.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that public policies were directly linked with the development and hoped that the cooperation and coordination between the KU and the IPS would help in improving the social and economical conditions in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Chairman IPS Khalid Rahman mentioned that the IPS provided a forum for discussion and dialogue on national and international issues. For over 40 years, the IPS was working on the importance of pragmatic research on policy issues and highlighted the role of think tanks in modern society.

He informed the participants that the IPS has defined Pakistan Affairs, International Relations, and Faith and Society as its major areas of research and has developed an effective system of coordination of research activities by local and foreign scholars through a dedicated team of research coordinators.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Karachi University Share

Recent Stories

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

38 minutes ago

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Di ..

38 minutes ago

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

38 minutes ago

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for Oct ..

38 minutes ago

White House Seeks to Appoint Special Envoy to Halt ..

42 minutes ago

Dublin Euro 2020 games in doubt over lack of fan g ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.