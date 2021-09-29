KU, KATI inks MoC to strengthen academia industry linkage

To strengthen the academia-industry linkage and to build strong working relationships to provide basic job-related training to students so that they could become familiar with the market's requirements and be able to perform well when appointed by the industrial units, the University of Karachi, and the Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) here at the KATI Head Office on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :To strengthen the academia-industry linkage and to build strong working relationships to provide basic job-related training to students so that they could become familiar with the market's requirements and be able to perform well when appointed by the industrial units, the University of Karachi, and the Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) here at the KATI Head Office on Wednesday.

A delegation of the University of Karachi, led by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, visited the KATI and met the office bearers of the Karachi Association of Trade and Industry.

The faculty members of food Science and Technology, Chemistry, Karachi University business school, Microbiology, Computer Science, and chairpersons of various departments were part of the delegation.

President KATI Saleem uz Zaman shared that to stabilize the economy of the country and solve the problems facing by the industries, it is necessary to formulate a curriculum tailored to the needs of the market as well as to promote research culture.

He mentioned that except few well-established industries, Pakistani industrialists do not have access to facilities such as research and development and they rely on research conducted by private institutions or higher education sectors to solve problems.

"If public universities help industries in solving their problems through their research, then they could save their plenty of money, while students and faculty would also get benefit from it as the industries would own that particular research and project and students would be able to get a good job.

" Saleem uz Zaman shared that due to the current curriculum graduates not only face difficulties in getting a job but also spend a few years getting acquainted with the basics when they get a job. Meanwhile, the Chairman Academia and Government Academic Department of Standing Committee KATI Ehtesham Uddin said that universities, industries, and government machinery all over the world work together for the betterment of the country but unfortunately no work is being done in this regard in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi stressed the establishment of the Academia-Industry Desk and said that the involvement of industry experts in the board of Studies at the faculties would not only strengthen the relationship between academia and industries but also solve problems being faced by the industries.

He also suggested that if industries agree to arrange hands-on training at the departmental level on regular basis, then the students of the University of Karachi will have the opportunity to practically learn and adapt to the needs of the market.

He informed the KATI that the University of Karachi has established Karachi University Business Incubation Centre to promote start-up projects to encourage student's creative and innovative ideas and support entrepreneurship. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi hoped that with the proper support from industries students would have the opportunity to enhance their skills.

Later, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the President KATI Saleem uz Zaman inked the MoC documents.