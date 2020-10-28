KU, NED can play important role in solving transport issue: Minister

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Transport Minister Engineer Syed Owais Qadir Shah on Wednesday claimed that the University of Karachi (KU) and NED University had the potential to resolve the longstanding traffic issues of megalopolis.

Speaking as a chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Block II, University of Karachi, he stressed that traffic jams was one of the oldest and the most serious issue of the city. It could be resolved with the help of the University of Karachi and NED University as they had experts and human resources, which could assist the provincial government and its transport department, in improving the transport system of the mega city, according to a news release.

Owais Qadir Shah promised that the Sindh government was determined to provide a durable and long-lasting solution for the transport system. He said that KU and NED should join hands with the provincial government in resolving the transport issues of Karachi.

The provincial minister suggested that both the universities could establish an advisory team comprised of their faculty members and students and share ideas to improve the transport system of Karachi.

He claimed that the Sindh government had been providing grants to universities across the province on a regular basis so that universities could smoothly conduct teaching and research activities.

"We are aware of the fact that financial support is essential for universities and the Sindh government will keep helping universities in this regard." He urged that students should also play their roles in the betterment of the universities and students' federation could be a better platform for students to show their abilities and leadership skills.

Syed Owais Shah claimed that Pakistanis had almost defeated the COVID-19 pandemic because they were following the standard operating procedures in true letter and spirit.

He assured that he would talk to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding the transport issue of the University of Karachi.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor NED University, Professor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, expressed that universities had always played a crucial role in the development of the nations.

He observed that linkage between academia and industry was vital for the financial growth of any country.

Later, on the behalf of the Rotary International and Dr Essa's Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre, Dr. Farhan Essa announced to give a cheque of half a million to the Department of Chemical Engineering, KU and said that he would visit the department in near future to hand over the cheque to the department's in-change.

He also announced to bring industry heads and representatives to the department so that students could get jobs on time in reputed organizations.

KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi observed that chemical engineering was one of the most technical disciplines and critically important for the sustainability of industries. He mentioned that they could also help in addressing the energy crisis by creating environment-friendly fuels.

He hoped that the provincial minister for transport would help the University of Karachi in addressing the transport issue of the campus as they had over 42,500 students in the morning and evening shifts but do not have sufficient point buses.

Dean, Faculty of Science, Professor Dr. Abid Hussain, and in-charge Department of Chemical Engineering, KU, Engineer Dr. Shagufta Ishteyaque also spoke on the occasion.

