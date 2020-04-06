KU receives 7000 masks from Sichuan Normal University China

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi on Monday received as many as 7000 surgical face masks including over fifty N95 face masks from the Sichuan Normal University of China. These masks were handed over by the Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at University of Karachi Professor Zhang Xiaoping to the KU Clinic.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr. Saleem Shahzad, Pakistani Director CIUK Professor Dr. Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan, Senior Medical Officer KU Clinic Dr. Syed Abid Hasan and others were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Professor Zhang Xiaoping shared that Pakistan and China were good friends for many years and when the Coronavirus occurred in China, we got a lot of support from Pakistanis. KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and the CIUK Professor Dr Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan and others recorded video messages and prayed for early recovery of affected persons.

Professor Zhang Xiaoping said that now as Pakistan is also facing serious situations due to Covid-19, the Chinese government and people are very much concerned and willing to support Pakistanis, SNU which is the hosting university of the Confucius Institute has decided to provide durable face masks to the teaching and non-teaching staff of Karachi University.

Meanwhile, KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi said that the administration of the University of Karachi is very grateful to the SNU for their goodwill gesture. He observed that Pak-China friendship is getting stronger and deeper with the passage of time and such a difficult time is bringing them closer to each other.

He acknowledged that China soon after controlling the situation in Wuhan and other affected areas, came forward to support and help Pakistan against the Covid-19. He also appreciated the role and services of the staff of the varsity's clinic and said the whole staff is available round-the-clock to facilitate the teachers and non-teaching staff.

Furthermore, KU Registrar Professor Dr. Saleem Shahzad expressed that Sichuan Normal University has sent the gift to help the KU staff and believes that these masks will help against the disease at this difficult moment.

The Pakistani Director CIUK Professor Dr. Nasiruddin Khan and KU SMO Dr. Syed Abid also thanked the SNU for providing surgical and N95 masks. Dr Abid said that Al-Khidmat has also provided three doctor's suits, hand sanitizers, surgical face masks, and gloves to the KU Clinic.