KUST & KKKUK sign MoU with OGDCL

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, and the Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science & Technology (KUST), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseer Ud Din, recently held productive meetings with representatives of Oil and Gas Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) in Islamabad.

The Vice Chancellor was accompanied by a delegation from KUST and Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak.

The Vice Chancellor met with OGDCL General Manager Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Abdur Raziq Khattak, and other senior officers of the company.

The OGDCL authorities expressed their willingness to extend assistance to both universities in plantation initiatives and other projects aimed at benefiting students and the local populace.

Memorandum of understanding (MoU's) were also signed between KUST and OGDCL as well as KKKUK and OGDCL showing the commitment between the universities and OGDCL.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseer ud Din expressed gratitude to the OGDCL authorities for their support towards the well-being of students and communities in oil and gas-producing districts.

Prof Dr Dr Muhammad Naseer Ud Din informed the OGDCL authorities that the two universities would incorporate market-oriented courses into their curricula to better prepare students for meeting the demands of the industry.

The OGDCL authorities reiterated their commitment to provide full support to the students of both universities and the broader community.

This collaboration marked a significant step towards creating beneficial linkages between academia and industry, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

APP/vak