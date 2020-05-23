'KW&SB supplied 50,000 gallons water to extinguish plane crash fire'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) Friday provided some 50,000 gallons of water to the Fire Brigade Department on site of the Pakistan International Airlines' aeroplane crash in Model Colony to help extinguish the fire.

A KW&SB spokesperson, in a statement, said that the timely supply of the water needed for putting out the fire in the plane wreckage and the affected houses during the rescue operation.

He said as soon as the accident was reported, KW&SB Managing Director Asadullah Khan immediately declared emergency at all the hydrants of the city to supply water to the fire brigade through tankers.

The hydrants were evacuated from other tankers by suspending the ongoing routine water supply operations, while the supply of water to the fire brigade at the accident site was started by several special tankers free of cost.

The spokesman said the immediate measures taken by the Water Board helped the rescue workers to control the fire quickly.