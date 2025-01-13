laborer killed, two injured

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A laborer was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries during a wall collapse

incident in People’s Colony police limits.

Rescue 1122 Spokesman Zahid Latif said on Monday that the laborers were busy

in demolishing an old building at Ehsan Yousuf Road when its wall collapsed.

As a result, three laborers were trapped beneath the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and dragged out the victims

but Nawaz Sarwar, 45, died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted

Bashir Ahmad to Allied Hospital-II due to critical condition

besides providing first aid to third victim Liaqat as he sustained minor injuries.