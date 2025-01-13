Open Menu

Laborer Killed, Two Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

laborer killed, two injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A laborer was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries during a wall collapse

incident in People’s Colony police limits.

Rescue 1122 Spokesman Zahid Latif said on Monday that the laborers were busy

in demolishing an old building at Ehsan Yousuf Road when its wall collapsed.

As a result, three laborers were trapped beneath the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and dragged out the victims

but Nawaz Sarwar, 45, died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted

Bashir Ahmad to Allied Hospital-II due to critical condition

besides providing first aid to third victim Liaqat as he sustained minor injuries.

Related Topics

Police Road Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

42 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

1 hour ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

1 hour ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

1 hour ago
 Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

2 hours ago
 HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with M ..

HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

2 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

2 hours ago
 PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Pow ..

Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

3 hours ago
 Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

4 hours ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan