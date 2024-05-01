Open Menu

Labour Day Observed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Labour Day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Labor Day was also observed in Faisalabad on Wednesday with renewed pledge to acknowledge and promote the dignity of laborers.

Various labour organizations and NGOs held rallies and seminars to mark the day and highlight the fundamental and basic rights of workers and to pay tribute to those who laid down their lives in Chicago in 1886 for the rights of the laborers.

In her message, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that the government is taking tangible steps for the welfare and betterment of laborers at all levels. She said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to improve the life standard of oppressed and depressed segments of the society by providing basic amenities at their doorsteps.

She said that District Vigilance Committees in four districts of the division are regularly holding their meeting to review steps taken for welfare of the laborers.

These committees are also ensuring implementation on minimum wage mechanism in addition to provision of health and education facilities to the families and children of the workers, she added.

She said that child labor and bounded labor are curse and the government has started effective implementation on labor laws to weed out this mal-trend from the society.

Leading a rally, Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry Chief Organizer of Railway Praim Union said it is a duty of the government to take solid and sincere steps for the welfare of labor community by providing them all basic amenities and redressing their genuine problems.

Noor-ud-Din, Tanvir Ahmad, Sajid Imran, Muhammad Kashif and other office bearers of the Railway Praim Union also addressed the participants.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Chicago All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

3 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

5 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

6 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

7 hours ago
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

8 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

10 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan