Labour day observed in Larkana division

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Like others parts of the country, Labour day was observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts, on Sunday, to remember the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs in which thousands of various trade, labour unions workers participated to pay homage to them on the occasion.

A rally was taken out by Watan Dost Mazdoor Federation Sindh in Larkana, in which hundreds of workers of industrial concerns and members and workers of trade and labour union of Larkana, Ratodero, Kamber participated.

Veteran trade union leader Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Khalid Chandio, Hashim Gaad, Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi, Commrade Dawood Siyal led rally, which started from Labour Hall Lahori Mohallah Larkana and marched on various roads of Larkana city and terminated at Jinnah Bagh Larkana. In this regard a workers meeting was held at Nizamani Labour Hall Larkana and addressed by labour leaders.

More than 20 trade and labour unions, including Municipal workers union, Rice factories labour union, Workshops union, participated in the rally, to pay homage to the martyrs of Chicago.

Speaking at workers meeting at Nizamani Labour Hall Larkana, Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Khalid Chandio, Mehmood Pathan, Hashim Gaad, Abdul Rauf Korai and others said that the struggle for emancipation of the workers and for freeing them from employers' exploitation will be continued, despite all odds in the way.

They said the workers did not agree with the IRO now in force, as it negated the basic and fundamental rights of labour.

Trade union leaders said that workers were the chief contributors to national progress and prosperity, but for the last 63 years they had been denied of their fundamental rights.

They paid rich tributes to the valiant struggle of Chicago workers, who laid their lives for the rights of their community.

Their sacrifices would always serve as beacon light for the workers and laborers of the world.

A big rally was taken out in the morning from WAPDA House Larkana, which was led by leaders of Hydro Electricity Union and other senior trade unionists. It marched on various roads of the city and ended at Labour Hall Larkana where it turned into a public meeting.

The labour leaders included Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Khalid Chandio, Muhammad Hashim Gaad and others called upon the workers to revive and keep up the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs, made by them 153 years ago for the realization of their fundamental rights and for fixing their professional code and laws.

Besides, a number of speakers, including Commrade Abdul Qadir Malgani, Manzoor Ahmed Ahir, Riaz Khoso, Wali Muhammad Umrani, Piyral Dayo, Inam Abro also spoke at another May Day Rally organized by Wattan Dost Mazdoor Employees Federation and vowed for realizing the rights of workers.

They further said that the Chicago martyrs had created history by sacrificing their lives without compromising on principles.

Meanwhile, in this connection a joint rally was takenout by the Khaksar Mazdor Federation Larkana and Motorcycle Mechanic Association Larkana. The rally was led by Abrar, Faraz Balouch.

Besides, Peoples Labour Bureau Larkana district also took out a rally in this regard and held a public meeting at Jinnah Bagh Larkana. President of Peoples Labour Bureau Jaweed Mangi and others led the rally.

Rallies and meetings were also held in Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts, in which thousands of workers participated and paid glowing tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in Chicago for the rights of workers.