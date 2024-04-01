Labour room inaugurated at HMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Chairman of the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) board of Governors on Monday inaugurated the labor room attached to the Gynecology Ward.

Board of Governor member Dr. Muhammad Ali Chauhan, Medical Director Prof. Shahzad Akbar, Hospital Director Dr. Shahzad Faisal, Ward Incharge Prof. Shamshad Begum and other faculty of Gynecology Department were also present in this event.

Prof. Shamshad Begum while giving a briefing said that during 10 months there were many problems due to over capacity patients in the gynecology ward and the old labor room had a capacity of only 10 beds while this labor room was expanded to 30 beds.

The newly designed labor room includes three operation theaters and a minor operation theater which will be able to perform 9 deliveries on time.

Apart from this, separate safe arrangements have been made in the labor room for HIV, HCV and HBS patients.

Moreover, a separate side room with two beds has been allocated for Eclampsia ie serious women who faint during pregnancy.

The temporary shift labor room in the ward will be regularly shifted from tomorrow to the renovated labor room in the ward.