Labourer killed in stone crushing incident in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :A labourer was killed in a stone crushing incident in Sillanwali police limits on Saturday.

According to the police, Muhammad Nazir of 112 SB was working for stone crushingat Hill 123 SB Block 5-6 without wearing precautionary equipments when a heavy stone fell on him.

He received critical injuries and died at the DHQ hospital.