Labourer Killed In Stone Crushing Incident In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:36 PM
A labourer was killed in a stone crushing incident in Sillanwali police limits on Saturday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :A labourer was killed in a stone crushing incident in Sillanwali police limits on Saturday.
According to the police, Muhammad Nazir of 112 SB was working for stone crushingat Hill 123 SB Block 5-6 without wearing precautionary equipments when a heavy stone fell on him.
He received critical injuries and died at the DHQ hospital.