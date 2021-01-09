UrduPoint.com
Labourer Killed In Stone Crushing Incident In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Labourer killed in stone crushing incident in sargodha

A labourer was killed in a stone crushing incident in Sillanwali police limits on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :A labourer was killed in a stone crushing incident in Sillanwali police limits on Saturday.

According to the police, Muhammad Nazir of 112 SB was working for stone crushingat Hill 123 SB Block 5-6 without wearing precautionary equipments when a heavy stone fell on him.

He received critical injuries and died at the DHQ hospital.

