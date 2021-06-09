LAC, GIZ agrees to launch programme 'Access'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and GIZ Support to Local Governance Programme agreed to inform the public on "Right to Information and Right to Service" through its programme 'Access'.

It was disclosed in a meeting presided over by LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen here at Alhamra while several other decisions were also taken in the meeting.

The executive director said that the public would be provided information related to "Right to Information and Right to Service" through entertainment.

She said that under the program, women and youth would be specially informed about their rights, adding that initially, the program would be launched in Lahore, Khanewal, Gojra, Sheikhupura, and Mandi Bahauddin.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Punjab Information Technology board, local government, FC College, and other institutions.