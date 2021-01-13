UrduPoint.com
Lady Foils Robbery Attempt

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:51 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ):A working woman foiled a bid of robbery by a bandit in lake city of Mirpur AJK Wednesday morning.

City police have arrested accused Zeashan son of Farooq r/o Khuiratta town of Kotli district after registering a case against him, police said.

According to details, Madeeha Syed, employ of a private bank was on way to job, when the accused, all of sudden, allegedly stormed behind her and snatched her purse and cell phone.

The 26-year old lady, trained of judo-karate an boxing, rushed behind the escaping bandit and nabbed by overpowering few yards away off the scene of occurrence.

The laborers engaged in nearby under-construction building also rushed the site and helped overpowering the accused who was later handed over to police.

Further investigations were in progress

