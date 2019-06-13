UrduPoint.com
Lahore Arts Council Pays Tribute To Dr Anwar Sajjad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:30 PM

Lahore Arts Council pays tribute to Dr Anwar Sajjad

The Lahore Arts Council arranged a condolence reference for acclaimed playwright and fiction writer Dr Anwar Sajjad on Thursday at an Alhamra hall, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council arranged a condolence reference for acclaimed playwright and fiction writer Dr Anwar Sajjad on Thursday at an Alhamra hall, The Mall.

Mian Ejazul Hassan, Muneeza Hashmi, Tauqeer Nasir and noted writers including Asghar Nadeem Syed, Priya Sajjad and Khalid Abbas Dar and others spoke about different aspects of his life and work. They all highlighted his published fiction including masterpieces such as Chauraha, Zard Dupehar, Janam Roop, Yeh Zameen Meri Hai, Raat Ka Pichla Pehar, Koyal Khushiyon Ka Baagh and Neeli Notebook.

Mian Ejazul Hassan said Dr Anwar Sajjad was truly artistic in his style. He wrote many great plays and short stories. He was a kind-heart person and a great humanist, who always used his pen to support the exploited people in society. He was undoubtedly a role model for the younger generation.

Chairman Alhamra Tauqeer Nasir highlighted different features of Dr Anwar Sajjad's life and said that as a writer, he always adopted a logical and thought-provoking attitude and never surrendered to injustice .

Muneeza Hashmi said that Dr Anwar Sajjad was a doctor by profession, but his services for literature were matchless.

He spent his life for raising voice for justice. "We should continue his mission for social justice and equality," she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Asghar Nadeem Syed said that Dr Anwar Sajjad was very honest person who played a crucial role in highlighting social justice through his writings. He portrayed the ground realities of society through his drama and short stories. He was a great teacher and a mentor to several leading Names in the industry.

While expressing his views, Khalid Abbas Dar said that Dr Sajjad was a great writer. He wrote famous drama Chauraha, which delivered a simple understanding of sorrows and miseries of a middle class family. Dr Anwar Sajjad felt the pain of society and he portrayed the actual face of society, he added.

Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Dr Sajjad was presidential award winner, and he was not only known for an immaculate command on short-story writing and fiction at large, but he was an amazingly gifted voice-over artist also.

