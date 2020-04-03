UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Structure In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:07 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) staff on Friday demolished illegal structures on three plots in Sabazazar and Tajpura schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) staff on Friday demolished illegal structures on three plots in Sabazazar and Tajpura schemes.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the staff demolished illegally constructed structures at plot No 129-A and 129-B, in B block of Sabazazar and retrieved two plots, each measuring 3.

5 marlas, which had been grabbed during current coronavirus pandemic situation.

Despite display of arms and severe resistance, the LDA staff foiled the attempt to grab plot No 75, in L block of Sabazazar, he added.

