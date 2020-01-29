Lahore Development Authority for finishing remaining works of Orange Line Metro Train project

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed on Wednesday directed for finishing the remaining at-grade works of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project by the February 28

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on the remaining works associated with this mega project which had so far been unfinished due to various reasons.

The DG directed for earliest completion of these works, before the start of commercial operation of the metro train, for the convenience of commuters.

He emphasized the need for closer coordination within the relevant departments for this purpose. He directed the contractors concerned for utilizing all possible resources and maintaining quality of works at all costs for ending these tasks.

The meeting was attended by LDA Chief Engineer Habibul Haq Randhawa, Project Directors Hammad ul Hassan and Iqrar Hussain, Manager NESPAK Furqan Ahmad and other relevant officers.