Lahore Development Authority holds open auction for 19 plots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :A total of 19 plots including 11 commercial, seven residential and one reserved for education purposes were auctioned by the Lahore Development Authority against a sum of Rs 281.8 million on Monday.

The open auction of plots was held at LDA Community Centre, 239-A, New Muslim Town, which was participated by 50 bidders who had deposited earnest money in the form of pay orders of requisite amount for the purpose.

Per marla base price of the plots had been estimated by the approved evaluators of the Bankers Association of Pakistan.