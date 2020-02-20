Lahore High Court dismisses contempt petition against Prime Minister

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a contempt petition against Prime Minister Imran Khan over anti-judiciary remarks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a contempt petition against Prime Minister Imran Khan over anti-judiciary remarks.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the petition as an objection case, after the registrar office put objection that verified copies were not attached with it.

The chief justice sustained the objection after hearing the petitioner's counsel and dismissed the petition.

Advocate Muhammad Faizan Naseer Chohan, in his petition, had alleged that the prime minister had crticised the performance of the judiciary in a speech.