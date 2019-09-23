The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has ordered Pakistan Agriculture Storage & Service Corporation (PASSCO) administration to entertain request of a petitioner, seeking job under the deceased employees children quota within next 30 days and send a compliance report

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has ordered Pakistan Agriculture Storage & Service Corporation (PASSCO) administration to entertain request of a petitioner, seeking job under the deceased employees children quota within next 30 days and send a compliance report.

According to the prosecution, purchase inspector of PASSCO Zahoor Ahmed died during service in 2008 after a service of 25 years in the department.

The son of the deceased employee namely Hafiz Ali Mahmood requested time and again the authorities concerned for recruitment against his father's job under the government policy of deceased employees children quota.

After getting no response from the department, Hafiz Ali Mahmood filed a petition in the Lahore High Court for recruitment under the policy.

The court has also sought a compliance report from the authorities concerned.