Lahore High Court orders to ensure availability of sugar at Rs 85 per kg

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered to ensure availability of sugar on all retail outlets at the rate of Rs 85 per kg

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered to ensure availability of sugar on all retail outlets at the rate of Rs 85 per kg.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Tandiawala Sugar Mills and others against fixing the ex-mill sugar price at the rate of Rs 80 per kg by the provincial government.

During the proceedings, the court asked Cane Commissioner, Punjab, to ensure availability of 155,000 metric tons of sugar to consumers during Ramazan, in the light of previous orders.

However, the Cane Commissioner, Punjab, submitted that it fell under domain of director general (Industries).

To this, the director general (Industries) submitted that all concerned had been informed in this matter.

But, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the reply and questioned who had the authority to exercise price control.

To which, a law officer told the court that secretary (Industries), director general (Industries) and all deputy commissioners had authority of price control.

At this stage, the court sought affidavit from the concerned authorities that sugar lifted on the order of the court would be available on all retail outlets at rate of Rs 85 per kg.

The court also questioned why the people were made to stand in long queues for purchase of sugar in Ramazan Bazaars at subsidised rates, adding that the practice was in violation of constitutional provisions.

Subsequently, the court asked the law officer to ensure immediate measures to redress the situation, while adjourning further hearing till April 21.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had provisionally ordered purchase of sugar at ex-mill price, Rs 80 per kg, from sugar mills during the holy month of Ramazan after the authorities informed that 155000 metric tons of sugar required for Ramazan whereas the mills had a stock of 2500000 metric tons.

The sugar mills had approached the court against fixing price of sugar by the government.