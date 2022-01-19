The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered a sessions court to initiate proceedings on defamation suit filed by singer Messha Shafi against singer-actor Ali Zafar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered a sessions court to initiate proceedings on defamation suit filed by singer Messha Shafi against singer-actor Ali Zafar.

Justice Asim Hafeez passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by Meesha Shafi against stay order on his defamation suit in the sessions court.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that a sessions court was holding proceedings on a defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar against his client but it had stopped proceedings on the Rs 2 billion defamation suit filed by his client against Ali Zafar.

He submitted that the orders passed by the sessions court were illegal and not sustainable in the eyes of the law. He pleaded with the court to issue directions to the sessions court to initiate proceedings on the defamation suit filed by his client.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments, allowed the petition and ordered the sessions court to start proceedings on Meesha's defamation suit.

The row between both singers started in 2018 when Meesha Shafi accused Zafar of harassing her "on more than two occasions''. Later, Ali Zafar filed a Rs 1 billion defamation suit, saying that all allegations were baseless and unfounded and aimed to damage his reputation.

In 2019, Meesha Shafi also filed a Rs 2 billion suit for damages in the sessions court against Zafar for leveling false allegations against her in the media. However, the court stopped proceedings on Meesha's suit after Ali Zafar through an application requested the court to stay proceedings on the suit until decision of his suit.