A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities on a bail petition, filed by Mines and Minerals Department's former secretary Imtiaz Ahmad in Chiniot mining contract case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau NAB ) authorities on a bail petition, filed by Mines and Minerals Department's former secretary Imtiaz Ahmad in Chiniot mining contract case.

The division bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, heard the post-arrest bail petition, filed by the former secretary.

During the proceedings, a counsel on behalf of former secretary, submitted that the bureau had arrested his client in Chiniot mining contract case, though he did not get any personal benefit. He contended that all allegations against his client were baseless.

He submitted that his client was 75 years old and he retired almost 15 years ago, while requesting the bench for grant of bail.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the NAB authorities and sought reply, while adjourning the further hearing.

The bureau had alleged that former provincial minister Sibtain Khan, Imtiaz Ahmad and others, in connivance with each other, illegally awarded a multi-billion-dollar contract to an alleged fake company in 2007.

The LHC had already granted post-arrest bail to the former minister Sibtain Khan in the case.