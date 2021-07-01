UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Summons Assistant Commissioner On Vegetable Vendor's Plea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:25 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed for July 2 on a petition filed by a vegetable vendor challenging registration of a case against him for selling vegetables below the official rate list

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed for July 2 on a petition filed by a vegetable vendor challenging registration of a case against him for selling vegetables below the official rate list.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Waqas, vegetable vendor.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that Raiwind City police had on June 14 registered a case against his client under the Price Control Acts 1958 and 1977 on the directions of Special Magistrate Chaudhry Kashif Bashir.

He argued that the case was registered over selling the vegetables below the market price. He submitted that the concerned authorities misused their powers and registered a case against his client.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for quashing the FIR.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, summoned Raiwind assistant commissioner for July 2 to know his stance.

