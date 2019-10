(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced October 19 as local holiday on account of Urs of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh (RA).

According to a LHC notification, LHC principal seat and civil and sessions courts in Lahore district would observe local holiday on October 19.