UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Arrested Culprits Involved In Rs 15 M Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Lahore police arrested culprits involved in Rs 15 m theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore police arrested the accused involved in Ravi Road fruit-market theft incident worth Rs 15 million rupees, police reported on Saturday.

According to media reports, the theft incident took place in Shahzad's shop last day, Iftikhar, the plaintiff's brother-in-law, and Wilayat Ali and Nadeem, former employees of the shop, involved in the theft, were arrested.

According to the police, the thieves broke the locks of the shop with the help of gas cylinder cutters and escaped after stealing cash.

SP City Investigation Usman Tipu said that the accused have confessed the crime and the stolen money was recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Money Gas Media From Million

Recent Stories

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

2 hours ago
 BISP will soon launch survey to register more floo ..

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Ku ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test se ..

Pakistani squad likely to face changes for Test series against England

3 hours ago
 Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or We ..

Next COAS's name will be revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.