Lahore Police Performing Splendidly To Maintain Peace: CCPO

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Lahore police performing splendidly to maintain peace: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday said that Lahore police were performing splendidly to maintain peace and law and order in the city in limited resources and untoward circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday said that Lahore police were performing splendidly to maintain peace and law and order in the city in limited resources and untoward circumstances.

He said this while addressing general meeting of Lahore police all units. DIG Operations Suhail Chaudhry, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SSPs Investigation and Operations, SSP Admin, SP Security, all SPs of Operations and Investigation wings, SDPOs, SHOs, In charge Investigations attended the general meeting.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, "We are all equally participating in the struggle against culprits for the protection of society", adding that the purpose to hold this general meeting was to exchange each other views to free this city from criminals and also exchange valuable suggestions from both sides.

He said that a very unique and close relation existed between a force and its commander, adding, senior police officers should facilitate their subordinate with their experiments, skills and professional capabilities.

The CCPO said that in accordance with the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, encouragement of force through reward was his motto. He said that if a policeman would not stand with truth then the whole department had to face loss.

He directed all the police officers and officials to directly come to his office for the redrassal of their problems instead of using 'Safarish' means.

