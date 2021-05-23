Lahore Police, retrieves 444-kanal land from grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police Sunday retrieved 444-kanal estate land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers in a successful operation at Jalalpura area of Raiwind.

The operation was conducted under supervision of SP Sadar division Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti along with AC Raiwind and Revenue staff whereas related departments participated in the operation.

Heavy contingent of police was deputed for the protection purposes which remained highly alert to ensure anti qabza mafia operation peaceful. Police operation proceeded smoothly and proved highly successful in collaboration of district government, Revenue and other related departments.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that there is no space for Land grabbers and Badmash Mafia in the city.

Lahore police will deal with iron hands to those who have illegally possessed the land and property of poor citizens.

A special Anti Qabza Mafia Cell as well as a dedicated non- emergency Helpline 1242 has been established at CCPO office for redress of grievances of citizens affected from land grabbers.