LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is endeavoring to make Lahore green and beautiful as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She was chairing a meeting here on Tuesday to review measures to beautify and clean the provincial capital on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Addressing the meeting she said that a Task Force comprising representatives of concerned institution would be formed to monitor the beautification work. She said that all complaints received at Khidmat app were being addressed.

She said the waste was being disposed of on daily basis from all sites of the city, adding that night operations were underway by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to dispose of the waste and daily around six ton waste was being disposed of.

The minister said that all institutions were working in collaboration and awareness through media was being given on cleanliness.

The PHA was taking measures to make Lahore clean, however, they should focus on removing waste from parks, she said. She added that strategy had been made to keep Lahore as pollution free city.

She vowed that with the joint efforts of all institutions, Lahore would be made clean.

The meeting was attended by Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Minister for Higher education Yasir Humayun, Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Secretary Local Government Noorul Amin Mengal, Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company, MD WASA, MD PHA and other officials.

The Health Minister reviewed the role and responsibilities of all institutions in keeping Lahore clean. Chairman LWMC and MD PHA presented roadmap to achieve the objective of a clean Lahore. Commissioner Lahore Division gave presentation on measures to beautify Lahore. The chair decided to develop play lands at vacant government plots.

Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said that the LWMC sweeping operations were underway in the city. "We are monitoring the cleanliness initiative under the supervision of the Chief Minister," he said.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that all institutions were working in collaboration. He said there must be a proper awareness campaign and the support of people was integral to achieve the objective.