Lahore Waste Management Authority MD Reviews Cleanliness Situation In City
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:38 PM
Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Wednesday visited different areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements
According to LWMC sources here, the MD visited Harbanspura, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Faisal Town, Infantry Road, Queen's Road, Jain Mandir Chowk, Sanda besides reviewing cleanliness arrangements at routes and platforms of Metro bus service.
He said that poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital would not be tolerated and directed to further improve arrangements in this regard.
The MD also listened to complaints of people and directed relevant authority to redress grievances on immediate basis.