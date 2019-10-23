UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Waste Management Authority MD Reviews Cleanliness Situation In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:38 PM

Lahore Waste Management Authority MD reviews cleanliness situation in city

Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Wednesday visited different areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad on Wednesday visited different areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, the MD visited Harbanspura, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Faisal Town, Infantry Road, Queen's Road, Jain Mandir Chowk, Sanda besides reviewing cleanliness arrangements at routes and platforms of Metro bus service.

He said that poor cleanliness situation in the provincial capital would not be tolerated and directed to further improve arrangements in this regard.

The MD also listened to complaints of people and directed relevant authority to redress grievances on immediate basis.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Metro Road

Recent Stories

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

7 minutes ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

15 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

26 minutes ago

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Ab ..

41 minutes ago

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

56 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.