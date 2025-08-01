Land Assistant Licence launched in Sialkot: PLRA chairman

Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chairman Chaudhry Tariq Subhani has said that issuance of Land Assistant Licence has officially been launched in Sialkot district, with the aim of providing modern land record related facilities to the public at their doorsteps and creating respectable employment opportunities for the youth

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chairman Chaudhry Tariq Subhani has said that issuance of Land Assistant Licence has officially been launched in Sialkot district, with the aim of providing modern land record related facilities to the public at their doorsteps and creating respectable employment opportunities for the youth.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar held in Sialkot regarding the issuance of Land Assistant Facility.

The seminar was attended by Director Monitoring PLRA Muhammad Shoaib, PLRA team members and several citizens desirous of obtaining licenses. Chaudhry Tariq Subhani said that through the facility of land assistant license, citizens will not only be able to easily obtain land-related services in their areas but this initiative will also promote transparency and convenience.

He further said that this project is being started as a pilot project from Sialkot district on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which is no less than an honour for me.

He said that three categories for land asstantant licenses – Platinum, Gold and Silver – have been introduced to enable provision of services at different levels.

Chairman PLRA also announced a historic initiative for overseas Pakistanis, saying that now overseas Pakistanis can go to any Pakistani embassy and get their property sold, issued a Fard and other services.

Chaudhry Tariq Subhani said that now the risk of fraud through power of attorney has also been eliminated, as the system has been made secure and completely digital.

Stating the conditions for those wishing to become land assistants, he said that any matriculated citizen who has a police character certificate and has not been found guilty of any law violation in the past is eligible for this program.

An online platform has also been provided for those wishing to apply: http://arazimoawin.punjab.zameen.gov.pk

Or they can also contact the relevant Facilitation Center In-charge, he added.