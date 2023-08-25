Open Menu

Land Dispute Claims Four Lives In Swabi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Land dispute claims four lives in Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :In an armed clash between two rival groups, four brothers were killed and one person from the opponent group was injured over a property dispute here in Maniri Payan area on Friday.

According to police, Safiullah Kaka along with his four sons Waliullah, Sabtain, Aamir and Imad exchanged harsh words over a property dispute with their rivals including Syed Hassan Kaka, Naveed son of Sabz Ali, and others who opened fire at them and killed all the four sons of Safiullah on the spot while Naveed s/o of Sabz Ali also received bullet injuries.

The injured were rushed to Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor for treatment while the other accused escaped from the scene.

A police team reached the spot and started searching for the accused in the area.

