Landmark Zoology congress opens at UAJK, promises cutting-edge research discourse

MUZAFFARABAD Apr 23 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Apr, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) stands as the proud host of the esteemed 42nd International Pakistan Congress of Zoology, convened at its King Abdullah Campus. Gathering distinguished vice-chancellors, esteemed faculty members, and over 1,000 delegates from universities nationwide, including Gilgit-Baltistan and the four provinces, this congress marks a pinnacle in the field's discourse.

The opening ceremony, jointly orchestrated with the Pakistan Zoological Society, unfolded on Tuesday at the Auditorium of King Abdullah Campus, UAJK, graced by Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Chaudhary Latif Akbar, as the chief guest, said a press release.

In his address, Speaker Chaudhary Latif Akbar lauded the relentless dedication of researchers in zoology, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to society. He expressed delight at the convergence of international and national scientists, esteemed faculty, and delegates from diverse regions, underscoring the congress's potential to realize its objectives.

Highlighting the pressing global environmental challenges, Speaker Latif Akbar emphasized the imperative of safeguarding natural ecosystems. He urged concrete action and heightened awareness, particularly among the youth, to confront climate change and ensure sustainable stewardship for future generations.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of UAJK in hosting the congress, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi expressed profound gratitude for the honor bestowed upon the university.

In his address, he highlighted the congress's potential to pave new avenues of knowledge and research in the field of Zoology. Dr. Abbasi underscored the pivotal role of such gatherings in nurturing academic and professional growth, offering attendees the latest insights and developments in Zoology.

Furthermore, he commended the resilience of UAJK, particularly emphasizing its remarkable recovery post the 2005 earthquake, facilitated by the support of the Saudi government, which has enabled the establishment of state-of-the-art infrastructure and well-equipped laboratories.

Dr. A. R. Shakoori, President of the Zoological Society of Pakistan, echoed the sentiment of collaboration's significance in advancing the field, while General Secretary Abdul Aziz Khan underscored the society's commitment to fostering excellence in zoological education and research.

The inaugural ceremony also recognized stalwarts in the field, conferring Lifetime Achievement Awards upon distinguished individuals including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, Vice Chancellor of University of Baltistan, Skardu, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Awan from UAJK, Prof. Dr. Javed Iqbal Qazi from University of Punjab, Lahore, and Prof. Dr. Nasreen Memon from University of Sindh, Jamshoro, alongside honoring Prof. Dr. Rifaat Sultana as Zoologist of the Year 2024.

Subsequent sessions, chaired by Prof. Dr. Anwar Al-Hassan Gilani and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Wajid, featured enlightening discussions by renowned scholars such as Dr. Telat YANIK from Ataturk University, Turkey, and Dr. Amael Borzee from Nanjing Forestry University, China, covering topics ranging from fish farming to amphibian conservation research.

The conference, hosting presentations on various aspects of Zoology including entomology, fisheries, environment, wildlife, and marine biology, promises to be a platform for scholarly exchange and academic enrichment, continuing until Thursday.