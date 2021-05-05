Langove reviews progress on installation of fence on Pak-Aghan border

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove Wednesday presided over a meeting and reviewed progress on installation of fences on Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove Wednesday presided over a meeting and reviewed progress on installation of fences on Pak-Afghan border.

Establishment of Special Economic Zone in the area and progress on Chaman Master Plan were also reviewed during the meeting, besides supply of solar tube wells to the people of the divided area was also discussed.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, Brigadier Wajid of Southern Command Office, Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar, DIG Quetta Azhar Ikram, Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Tariq Mengal and other security officials attended the meeting.

The home minister said the completion of the fencing project would significantly increase the legal cross-border movement and trade activities along with the markets in the border areas.

He said the establishment of markers at border areas would provide opportunities of trade to local people in the area and also directed Deputy Commissioner Chaman that the settlement issues should be resolved amicably.

The home minister said the provincial government was taking serious steps to resolve the issues related to settlement in the border area.