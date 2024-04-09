- Home
Lanjar Extends Congratulations To Yousuf Raza Gillani On Winning Unopposed Election As Senate Chairman
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar on Tuesday, expressed his congratulations to Yousuf Raza Gillani for securing the position of Senate Chairman unopposed.
In his statement, Lanjar attributed the victory to the enduring ideology of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), highlighting the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with the collective democratic struggle of all party members.
Lanjar emphasized the pivotal role of the PPP in upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, underscoring the party's commitment to serving the people of Pakistan. He hailed the dedication of PPP members as a significant asset in advancing the interests of the nation.
