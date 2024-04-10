Open Menu

Largest Eid Prayer Congregation Held At Old Polo Ground In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The largest Eidul Fitr prayer gathering in the metropolis amid stringent security was organized at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Old polo ground) here on Wednesday, first day of the 3-day festival.

Qari Muhammad Saleemi led the Namaz-e-Eidul Fitr at the Gulshan-e-Jinnah at 8:00 a.m.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, diplomats of Islamic countries, parliamentarians, various social and political figures and a large number of citizens offered Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah.

Special prayers for the safety and prosperity of the country and the nation were also held on the occasion.

A flower gate was prepared in front of the main entrance to welcome the people while the Eidgah and its surroundings were sprayed with perfume in the morning. The flags of different Muslim countries were placed on the occasion to express solidarity.

Special arrangements for ablution were made at the Eidgah, besides cleaning and disinfecting spray were also performed.

It is pertinent to mention here, this ancient and traditional Namaz-e-Eid gathering is being held at the Old Polo Ground since 1958.

