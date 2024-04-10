Largest Eid Prayer Congregation Held At Old Polo Ground In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The largest Eidul Fitr prayer gathering in the metropolis amid stringent security was organized at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Old polo ground) here on Wednesday, first day of the 3-day festival.
Qari Muhammad Saleemi led the Namaz-e-Eidul Fitr at the Gulshan-e-Jinnah at 8:00 a.m.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, diplomats of Islamic countries, parliamentarians, various social and political figures and a large number of citizens offered Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah.
Special prayers for the safety and prosperity of the country and the nation were also held on the occasion.
A flower gate was prepared in front of the main entrance to welcome the people while the Eidgah and its surroundings were sprayed with perfume in the morning. The flags of different Muslim countries were placed on the occasion to express solidarity.
Special arrangements for ablution were made at the Eidgah, besides cleaning and disinfecting spray were also performed.
It is pertinent to mention here, this ancient and traditional Namaz-e-Eid gathering is being held at the Old Polo Ground since 1958.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President, PM exchange Eid greetings11 minutes ago
-
PM urges Muslims to remember Palestinians, Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Fitr31 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated religious fervor51 minutes ago
-
President offers Eid prayers in Nawabshah51 minutes ago
-
PM offers Eid prayers in Lahore1 hour ago
-
Eidul-Fitr being celebrated in Bahawalpur with zeal1 hour ago
-
Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal in Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan2 hours ago
-
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties11 hours ago
-
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties11 hours ago
-
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman11 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid13 hours ago
-
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad13 hours ago